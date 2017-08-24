Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A few more clouds and some patchy fog this morning. A few sprinkles are possible, with better rain chances later today. Partly to mostly cloudy at times through the afternoon. A few scattered showers and thundershowers are possible this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs only reaching the mid-80s. Friday looks to start out partly cloudy but clouds will increase through the day. A chance for an isolated shower or two to pop up Friday afternoon and temperatures still remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be a tough forecast. Rain chances will depend solely on the path of Tropical Storm Harvey. At this time, the storm doesn't look to be very progressive. That means once it makes landfall on Friday, it could just linger along the coast through the weekend. The further south Harvey stays, the less chance we have of seeing rain here in East Texas. However, if Harvey does move farther north, it will bring the heavy rain with it. Stay tuned to the forecast because there will be lots of updates between now and the weekend and things could change drastically one way or the other.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.