Red Zone Rundown: Grace apart of Tyler Classic; ready for 2017 under a new coach

To be a sportscast, football has to be in it somewhere during this time of year. A luncheon for the 12th annual Tyler Football Classic was held at Bishop

Gorman Wednesday afternoon.



All three games involving Grace, All Saints, and the Crusaders will take place at Gorman during Week 1. The Cougars take on Waxahachie Life Thursday, Gorman faces East Texas foe Garrison on Friday, and then All Saints plays A+ academy on Saturday.



Grace though is the focus on Wednesday night's Red Zone rundown since we haven't covered them yet. Mike Maddox left this offseason to be the athletic director and offensive coordinator at Lindale, but longtime defensive coordinator Norman Thompson was promoted to head coach.

That makes for an easy transition, and despite losing a talented senior class which included star quarterback Christopher Wilhelmi, Brayden Stone

started six games as a sophomore.

His experience will be huge entering 2017, since this program is used to making the playoffs, and deep post-season runs.



