Huge Powerball jackpot draws large crowds at local convenience stores

With the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, it’s no wonder people bought tickets today in bulk.

“$700 million...I don’t typically play but somebody’s got to win,” says Powerball player Glenn Ruiz.

Even those who don’t normally play got in on the action.

“This is probably only the second time I’ve ever played the lottery,” says Marcus Owens, who also played.



“I only play when it’s a real big pot,” says Lakeisha Record, who also took her chances. “It’s real big tonight.”

The chances of winning tonight’s drawing were 1 in 292 million. Some tried to strategically beat the odds.

“I actually pulled together with my family and were going to get probably about 15 tickets,” says player Diane Saez.

“You get a certain amount of people to invest and then you split it among the people in the group,” says Owens. “So if there’s six of us, we’ll split it six ways.”

Others preferred to leave it up to chance.

“The strategy, it normally doesn’t work,” says Record. “So I just get a quick pick, and if it’s for me, it’s for me.”

“Just let the computer pick,” says Ruiz. “It’s all chance you know.”

Cashiers at local convenience stores geared up for the crowd. Rick Lopez, who works as a cashier at a convenience store in Tyler, says they brought in an extra staff member for the night.

“Just in case we do get hit, the last time the Powerball was up this high we were extraordinarily busy,” says Lopez. “It took three of us to be able to handle the crowd.”

Busy or not, Lopez still made time to get his own ticket.

“I bought a ticket this morning before I came to work,” says Lopez. “It’s just a quick pick. I leave it up to God.”

