Harvey could become hurricane before making landfall near Corpus Christi

This has been a crazy day, watching the forecast change hour by hour, with regards to Tropical Depression Harvey.

At the present time, the National Hurricane Center is putting the center of Harvey near Corpus Christi near noon on Saturday. Then he moves inland, slows down and moves westward on Sunday, southward on Monday and then becomes nearly stationary on Tuesday morning.



With this current path, it doesn't look as if East Texas will see the heavy rainfall that was forecast earlier today. We will have to monitor this system very closely next week to see if the heavy rainfall could occur, but sometime next week. The cold front has really played a big role in the movement of Harvey.



More details will come during the day on Thursday. Please stay tuned for any and all details.



