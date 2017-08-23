Hallsville stadium pole being replaced

Hallsville Stadium lis about to have four poles again. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A 100-foot light pole that fell at Hallsville Stadium is being replaced, just in time for football season.

The pole fell during a storm July 1. It was manufactured by the now-defunct Whitco Supply Company. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Whitco poles after 11 collapsed between 2000 and 2005. The pole fell at the unoccupied Hallsville Stadium during a storm in July.

The delivery ran a little behind. It was coming from the Maker’s Company Incorporated in the Fort Worth area. It’s manufactured in three pieces and will be assembled on site.

Benjamin Avedikian, Hallsville Schools Director of Maintenance, was relieved to see it arrive.

“We’re excited to be installing the light pole today. God willing, by the end of the week here we’ll have light burning in the stadium,” Avedikian said.

The sections were lifted off the trailer with a forklift and placed in the parking lot next to the stadium.

Dennis White, owner of White Electric, has put up lights in at least 30 stadiums across Texas, so he’s very familiar with the process.

“We’ll assemble the fixtures onto the cross arms, and then we’ll bolt the cross arms onto the upper stage of the pole,” White said.

But before that, they lift the bottom section of pole with a crane and drop it onto the bolts to make sure everything meshes. They all breathed a sigh of relief when it did. Then they put it back down for the next step.

“There’s 21 fixtures per pole to match what we have on the existing poles,” White explained.

After assembly and wiring, they’re confident the pole will stand strong since the metal in the base of the new pole is:

“Three-eighths of an inch thickness,” White told Avedikian.

“The other one’s not near that big,” Avedikian said.

“It’s quarter-inch at the base,” White confirmed.

That’s where the metal pole snapped during the storm. Avedikian said the pole’s concrete anchor base goes over fifteen feet into the ground.

“What saved us is that all of our anchor base is still good. We didn’t have to re-do our anchor base, and our wiring is still good. The pole just fell over and snapped at the base,” White stated.

And that saved many days of work. Now it’s only a one or two day job. White says it will definitely be:

“Ready for their first home game on September the first,” White said.

It’ll be good to have all four poles with 84 Friday night lights.

After the pole is in place, White Electric will orient the lights to make sure there are no dark spots on the field, then they will head to Pine Tree Stadium in Longview to tweak the stadium lighting there.

