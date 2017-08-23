Brook Hill product A.J. Minter called up by Braves - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Brook Hill product A.J. Minter called up by Braves

BULLARD, TX (KLTV) -

East Texan A.J. Minter is now a Major League Baseball pitcher. The 2015 second round pick has been called up by the Braves, and could make his debut out of the bullpen as soon as Wednesday night.

Ranked as Atlanta's 24th best prospect, the two-time state champion at Brook Hill has been untouchable of late. In his last six appearances for the Gwinnett Braves at the Triple-A level, the lefty hasn't given up an earned run. The former Texas A&M Aggie has dealt with numerous injuries during his minor league career, but has shown perseverance.

During six appearances this month, Minter has pitched five scoreless innings while only allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

