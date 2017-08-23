Brook Hill product A.J. Minter called up by Braves

East Texan A.J. Minter is now a Major League Baseball pitcher. The 2015 second round pick has been called up by the Braves, and could make his debut out of the bullpen as soon as Wednesday night. Ranked as Atlanta's 24th best prospect, the two-time state champion at Brook Hill has been untouchable of late.More >>
Featuring the program's largest slate of home games in over three decades, second-year head coach Kyle Keller unveiled the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team's complete 2017-18 schedule Wednesday afternoon.More >>
