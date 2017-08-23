Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue dog from burning residence

An East Texas police chief is asking witnesses to come forward to help solve a weekend murder.More >>
A 100 foot light pole that fell at Hallsville Stadium is being replaced. The pole fell during a storm July 1.More >>
The man arrested in Longview in 2015 after being involved in a shootout with police is expected to enter a guilty plea in court today.More >>
A little dog named Bimbo has two East Texas firefighters to thank for saving his life Wednesday.More >>
