Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue dog from burning residence

A little dog named Bimbo has two East Texas firefighters to thank for saving his life Wednesday.



Mount Pleasant Fire Department says that at 1:50 p.m., they received a call regarding a house fire on West 15th Street. When they arrived, they were told by the people who live in the apartment that their dog, Bimbo, named after a character in the cartoon "Betty Boop," was still in the home.



Firefighters Jordan Richardson and Nick Dunn went inside and found the small 16-year-old dog lying in the bedroom in its doggy bed. They were able to get him out safely. His owners were grateful to have their beloved pet out of the burning structure.



No injuries were reported in the fire. The house was not completely destroyed, firefighters say.



