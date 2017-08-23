Police need witnesses to come forward in Mount Pleasant shooting death

An East Texas police chief is asking witnesses to come forward to help solve a weekend murder.

Early Sunday morning, Mount Pleasant police found a woman dead after responding to two shots fired calls on Booker Avenue.

The victim, 38-year old Tammy Jordon, an emergency room clerk at Titus County Regional Medical Center, was attending a party when she was fatally shot.

Police say two groups of partygoers were within eyesight of each other on Booker Street Sunday morning when trouble erupted.

"Both parties were about a block apart and people were walking back and forth between the two. There was a lot of drinking, we're told some drug use as well. There was a large amount of people, and two different parties and when the shooting occurred there were numerous people that we believe saw the shooting event between two individuals. Two individuals at two different parties had a conflict, they met up and gunfire occurred," says Mount Pleasant police chief Wayne Isbell.

Sometime during the shooting, 38-year-old Tammy Jordon was killed.

She was simply there enjoying a party. She had no connection to anybody who was involved in the shooting, officials and relatives said. Police believe an errant shot killed Jordon.

But when police needed witnesses, none came forward, drawing the ire of Isbell, who sent out a Facebook post voicing his displeasure. Isbell’s post went on to say witnesses should come forward to give justice to Jordon's family.

"I'm very disappointed that we don't have witnesses coming forward in this situation. We need people to come forward and say they saw a specific individual with a weapon," Isbell says.

Isbell is adamant that this shooting was not an accident.

"Somebody was trying to kill somebody else. Sadly we had an innocent woman, 400 yards away, get struck by an errant bullet," the chief says.

He appeals now to human decency, and what’s right to do.

"We would always want the community to come forward and tell us what they saw. To help prosecute this individual so he can be held accountable for his actions," says Isbell.

Funeral arraignments for Tammy Jordon are set for Saturday.

