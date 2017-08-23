Texas governor declares state of disaster for 30 counties ahead of storm making landfall

From the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott

In anticipation of Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall in the Gulf Coast region, Governor Greg Abbott today preemptively declared a State of Disaster for Aransas, Austin, Bee, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Waller, Wharton and Wilson counties. Forecasts from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center expect this storm to intensify in the coming days causing severe flooding, storm surges and damaging winds. Earlier today the Governor ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as the storm approaches, and made available any and all state resources to assist in preparation, rescue and recovery efforts.



“Texans believe in taking action and always being prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I am taking every precaution prior to Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall. Preemptively declaring a state of disaster will allow Texas to quickly deploy resources for the emergency response effort in anticipation of the storm's hazardous conditions.”