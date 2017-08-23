Tyler police accept grant to equip officers with lifesaving opioid-overdose injectors

Across the country, drug overdoses are surpassing automobile accidents as the leading cause of death.

On Wednesday, the Tyler Police Department accepted a $300,000 grant of lifesaving opioid overdose injectors equipped with a drug called Naloxone.

The drug combats a series of opioids such as codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, morphine, and fentanyl.



ETMC is working “to make sure that all the police officers that are going to carry this know when it’s appropriate to use, and when it’s not appropriate to use,” says ETMC Education Specialist Vicky LaMay.



According to Assistant Tyler Police Chief Rusty Jacks, Naloxone “only affects people who are on opioid narcotics, so if it’s given to someone who is not on an opioid, it has no effect on them whatsoever”.

The grant is made possible through the Kaleo Pharmaceutical Company and will provide 150 units of the drug.

