East Texas couple travels the path of totality for solar eclipse, epic engagement

An East Texas couple took the trip of a lifetime to Nashville on Monday.

For Tyler business owner Darren Cable, the plan on Monday was simple. Get into the path of totality for the solar eclipse and surprise his now-fiancée Macy Parkins with a diamond ring.

Parkins said they had talked about watching the eclipse. On Sunday night, Cable decided to take his plane somewhere along the path of the full eclipse.

Parkins said he surprised her with trip to Nashville instead of Kansas, where they originally planned to travel. She said it was perfect because she would get to enjoy the phenomenon with her best friend who lives in Nashville.

“It was about a three hour flight, and we landed just in time to see the beginning of the eclipse,” Parkins said.

Parkins said the sky slowly darkened and the temperature dropped.

“We didn’t have to wait long for full totality. It’s an amazing view. There was pink sunset in a circle all around the horizon. It got dark enough in the sky you could see a few stars,” Parkins said.

At full eclipse Cable said, “Wow, doesn’t it look like a ring?”

Parkins said as she agreed, she looked over her shoulder and saw Cable down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

“Will you marry me?” Cable asked.

Parkins said after lots tears and hugging she “totality” said yes.

