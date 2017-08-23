Man gets 40 years prison sentence for operating mobile printing press in Kilgore

A man was given a lengthy sentence in Gregg County for operating a mobile currency printing press in Kilgore.

Troy Michael Robino, 42, of Freeport, was found guilty of forging U.S. Currency and possession of methamphetamine.

Robino was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the forgery charge and 20 months for a possession charge, Monday, in Judge Alfonso Charles' courtroom in Gregg County.

According to Chris Parker with the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, his sentence was enhanced due to previous felony convictions for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Those sentences will run concurrently.

