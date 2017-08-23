House 'pretty well on the ground' when firefighters arrived, Lindale fire chief says

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Smith County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Smith County officials, the house fire was located at 25500 County Road 462 in Mineola. According to Chief Jerry Garner with the Lindale Fire Department, the structure was fully involved when they arrived, and that the home was "pretty well on the ground."

At this time, firefighters are working to cool down hot spots. No injuries were reported and nobody was at the home at the time, according to Chief Garner.

Lindale, Mineola and Van Fire Departments are at the scene.

Details on how the fire started are unknown at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

