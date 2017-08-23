Tyler sports organizers speak out against sports field usage fee increase

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Smith County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man was given a lengthy sentence in Gregg County for operating a mobile currency printing press in Kilgore.More >>
The man arrested in Longview in 2015 after being involved in a shootout with police is expected to enter a guilty plea in court today.More >>
A Kilgore man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.More >>
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office says that a woman has been missing for three weeks.More >>
