Tyler sports organizers speak out against field usage fee increase

Under the City of Tyler's proposed budget, baseball field and soccer field usage fees would increase to help eliminate a field maintenance deficit.

Fees would increase to $2,000 per field per season. But with multiple leagues playing multiple seasons every year, the fee increase has local sports leagues concerned.

"We anticipate if this proposal is approved, we would have between 55 and 60 percent of kids [in our league] not being able to afford to play," Tyler Soccer Association President Randy Hill said to council Wednesday morning.

The meeting was not without compromise though. Most sports organizations in attendance said they could work with a $1,000 usage fee, but anything above that would be too tough for players and parents.

"We cannot make this increase with just a couple months notice and expect to be able to operate," Rose Capital West Little League President Dennis Combs said.

Combs says that the league currently pays $840 per field per season. Van Jordan, who organizes adult softball leagues, says the fee increase would run what they pay from $12,600 a year to $30,000 a year.

Representatives from local little league baseball, local soccer leagues and local adult softball leagues all spoke out against the proposed increase. Mayor Martin Heines and council members asked many questions to allot more time to the speakers, and are considering changes before next week's public budget hearing.

Next week's hearing is slated for Wednesday, August 30. It will be at city hall at 9 a.m.

