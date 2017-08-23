Kilgore man sentenced for drug trafficking heroin

A Kilgore man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Andrew Jonathan Hearnsberger, 29, pleaded guilty on May 16, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Hearnsberger was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, on January 10, 2017, law enforcement agents executed a federal arrest warrant for Hearnsberger in Kilgore as a result of an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the area.

The arrest resulted in the seizure of more than $14K in cash, heroin, marijuana, and multiple firearms.

Hearnsberger was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 14, 2016, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

