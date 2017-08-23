Woman reported missing in Upshur County

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office says that a woman has been missing for three weeks.

Officials say that Jennifer Lyne Lawrence is 33 and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She has brown eyes and hair.



She was last seen three weeks ago when she left a residence in the Rosewood/Harmony area. Her family says they have not had any contact with Jennifer since then.



Anyone who knows where she might be is urged to call the sheriff's office at 903-843-2541.

