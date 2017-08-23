100-year-old headstone discovered outside Frankston home

An East Texas woman has discovered a 100-year-old headstone on her property. Andria Dennis said the Frankston property is where her family’s history has flourished. The land now belongs to her grandmother.

“Her mother owned it and before that her mother owned it her mother’s father owned it and then his father owned it,” Dennis said.

Dennis said now her children enjoy the land. She said just a few days ago she uncovered an unexpected piece of history.

“I was mowing over here and I actually thought it was a piece of stone. I looked at it and I saw the inscription on it and it was actually a tomb stone and I’m like freaking out,” Dennis said.

Dennis said no one in her family was ever buried on the property.

The headstone she found reads, ‘The infant daughter of H.L. and Neva Morrison.’ It’s dated, January 11th 1917.

“I was like oh my God this was over 100 years ago that’s history,” Dennis said.

With the intention of tracking down family, Dennis did some research and was able to find an obituary for Mrs. Morrison.

“How the tombstone got down here because reading her obituary it never said anything about her living near Frankston. It just said she lived in Telephone, Texas,” Dennis said.

Telephone, Texas is about 3 hours north of Tyler. Dennis said she hasn’t found an East Texas connection yet.

“It is a mystery and I’m curious to find out how did it get all the way down here,” Dennis said.

Dennis said she hopes by sharing her story she will be able to connect the headstone with the Morrison family.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.