Japan introduces cough drop-flavored Kit Kats, alleviating throats of soccer fans worldwide

Tired of the traditional menthol, honey-lemon or cherry cough drops? Well, you’re in luck. Thanks to Japan, you can now mix the ever so decadent taste of white chocolate with the throat soothing powers of cough drops.

On August 21, Kit Kat Japan released promos for their new flavor, which included a very enthusiastic former national soccer player, sports commentator, and manager, Yasutaro Matsuki.

Matsuki was a defender for Japan’s national soccer team from 1984 to 1986.

His image is featured yelling on the box of this unique flavor. Phrases like “It’s one more point! Another point!” and the slogan “There’s a battle that most definitely can’t be lost” surround him.

According to Newsweek, this new Kit Kat flavor was created with soccer fans in mind, perhaps in anticipation for the 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup qualifying matches.

The promo says the flavor hopes to soothe the throats of soccer fans while they cheer for their teams.

If you need further confirmation of Japan’s creativity, in Japan Kit Kat is pronounced “Kitto Katsu” which translates to “Surely Win.” So not only are they helping fans cheer louder, they are also promoting wins.

Soccer aside, what does this Kit Kat taste like?

The Nestle website says each Kit Kat contains 2.1 percent of throat lozenge powder mixed with white chocolate layers for a "soothing and refreshing" taste.

Each box of this new Kit Kat flavor contains three individually wrapped Kit Kats, costs 140 yen, equivalent to $1.28, and is only available for purchase until September 10. However, as of Monday, the Nestle website stated that they were sold out.

No need to scream in frustration though! You can still sign up for notifications on the next shipment or you can order one of the over 200 different flavors available through Kit Kat Japan.

