Texas A&M Corpus Christi evacuating as Harvey approaches

The official website for the Corpus Christi branch of Texas A&M says that campus will be evacuated beginning Thursday.



The whole post reads as follows:

Tropical Depression Harvey is headed toward the Gulf Coast. As the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority, we are announcing the closure and evacuation of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi starting at noon Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26. Resident students must leave by 7 am Thursday, and will receive additional information. Campus will be closed for re-entry starting at noon Thursday. All events scheduled between noon Thursday and Saturday are cancelled. Move-in events are postponed until further notice. Non-essential faculty and staff need to prepare their individual workspaces by noon Thursday. Additional instructions will come from the IT department. We urge you to use caution in your travel plans. We will continue to monitor the storm and will provide another update Thursday morning. For safety tips and updates, visit http://safety.tamucc.edu/Hurricane.html.