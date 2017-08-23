Texas A&M Corpus Christi evacuating as Harvey approaches

State Representative Travis Clardy says he is proud to welcome Governor Greg Abbott to Nacogdoches.More >>
The man arrested in Longview in 2015 after being involved in a shootout with police is expected to enter a guilty plea in court today.
A SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Tyler residence.
Tropical Depression Harvey will likely strengthen to a Tropical Storm soon and may become a weak hurricane before moving inland near Corpus Christi late on Friday Evening.
Gladewater police responded after a trailer carrying lumber crashed into a business Wednesday morning.
