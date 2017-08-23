Governor Abbott heads to Nacogdoches Saturday

State Representative Travis Clardy says he is proud to welcome Governor Greg Abbott to Nacogdoches.

Abbott will be in East Texas this Saturday, August 26 for the 2017 Citizen Statesman Dinner hosted by the Nacogdoches County Republican Party.

Rep. Clardy will introduce Governor Abbott who will keynote the event where he is also being honored as Statesman of the Year.

The event is being held at the newly renovated, historic Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches.

A private reception will begin at 5:00 pm. followed by Dinner/Program at 6:00 pm.

Ticket sales for the dinner have concluded and will not be available at the door.

For more information, contact Jerri Jones at 936-645-9663.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.