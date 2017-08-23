Gunman involved in standoff with Longview police at Academy sentenced to 50 years

The man arrested in Longview in 2015 after being involved in a shootout with police plead guilty today in a Gregg County courtroom to two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Nathan Lanicek, 37, accepted a 50-year plea agreement.

Lanicek was wounded after being shot by officers in the throat during a gunfight after he allegedly broke into Academy Sporting Goods in Longview. The arrest affidavit says stolen ammunition, knives, and explosives were found in Lanicek's possession.

According to a Texas Rangers affidavit, Lanicek arrived at Academy on November 17, in the early morning hours, already in possession of an M-4 rifle.

Texas Rangers say Lanicek stole ammunition and explosives from Academy before trying to escape by the rooftop to a nearby Best Buy.

In his run from Academy to Best Buy, Lanicek was wounded twice; once in the shoulder and once in the neck.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, the officers had to save Lanicek's life after shooting him.

One law enforcement officer told KLTV, at the time of the incident, if Lanicek had made it to the top of Best Buy unharmed, the scenario would have been much different. The officer says he likely would have taken the high ground and been a sniper who could have held law enforcement off for hours.

The affidavit shows it was a furious shootout. At least 50 shell casings were recovered from the firefight. One officer's account even shows Lanicek may have tried to confuse the situation by verbally responding to a police officer as if he were also an officer, then firing on the officer as he approached.

Lanicek called 9-1-1 from the rooftop, was rescued and hospitalized for his wounds.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, Lanicek tried to take his own life three times in the hospital. The same officers who he shot at were the ones who kept suicide watch.

Lanicek stated that he does not remember what happened the night of the incident. He doesn't remember shooting at officers.

The Gregg County District Attorney's Office tells KLTV that Lanicek will be eligible for parole in 25 years, half of his sentence.

Lanicek has been in the Gregg County Jail since November of 2015. He will get credit for time already served.

Related: Affidavit reveals new details about Longview police shootout with Academy standoff suspect

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.