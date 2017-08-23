Gunman involved in standoff with Longview police at Academy expected to plead guilty

The man arrested in Longview in 2015 after being involved in a shootout with police is expected to enter a guilty plea in court today.

Nathan Lanicek,37, was wounded after being shot by officers during a gunfight after he allegedly broke into Academy Sporting Goods in Longview. The arrest affidavit says stolen ammunition, knives, and explosives were found in Lanicek's possession.

According to a Texas Rangers affidavit, Lanicek arrived at Academy on November 17 already in possession of an M-4 rifle.

Texas Rangers say Lanicek stole ammunition and explosives from Academy before trying to escape by the rooftop to a nearby Best Buy.

In his run from Academy to Best Buy, Lanicek was wounded twice; once in the shoulder and once through the neck.

One law enforcement officer told KLTV if Lanicek had made it to the top of Best Buy unharmed, the scenario would have been much different. The officer says he likely would have taken the high ground and been a sniper who could have held law enforcement off for hours.

The affidavit shows it was a furious shootout. At least 50 shell casings were recovered from the firefight. One officer's account even shows Lanicek may have tried to confuse the situation by verbally responding to a police officer as if he were also an officer, then firing on the officer as he approached.

Lanicek called 9-1-1 from the rooftop, was rescued and hospitalized for his wounds.

Lanicek was scheduled to plead guilty in a Gregg County Courtroom today for two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

