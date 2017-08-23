Tropical Depression Harvey may strengthen to tropical storm, could cause flooding in Deep East Texas

Tropical Depression Harvey will likely strengthen to a Tropical Storm soon and may become a weak hurricane before moving inland near Corpus Christi late on Friday Evening.

He is then expected to slow down and turn more toward the East, heading over the southern sections of East Texas, either as a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression.

As Harvey moves inland late on Friday Evening, significant flooding is expected to begin over the southernmost sections of East Texas beginning on Saturday. This heavy, tropical rainfall, is likely to continue through Monday of next week allowing rainfall totals in the southernmost sections of East Texas to reach nearly 10" or more in some areas. The heaviest rainfall is likely to fall along and south of Hwy 79, or from Palestine to Carthage. Even heavier rainfall will occur from Crockett to Center, or along and south of HWY 7, southward. Deep East Texas, including Lufkin, Groveton, Livingston, Jasper and Newton areas should get the heaviest rainfall during this 3 day period. Significant flooding is possible/likely in these areas. Portions of SE Texas, near Houston/Beaumont, could get rainfall totals nearing 15"+.

Winds are expected over the southernmost areas of East Texas could be in the 20-35 mph with higher gusts for Saturday and Sunday, diminishing to 15-25 mph by Monday.

North of Hwy 79, or north of a Palestine to Carthage line, rainfall totals should be in the 1"-2.50" range. Some areas, along I-30 may see only an inch of rainfall. So as you can see, the hardest hit areas will likely be over Deep East Texas.

We will continue to monitor this for you over the next several days, giving you the most updated information on Harvey.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.