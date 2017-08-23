Trailer filled with lumber crashes into business in downtown Gladewater

Gladewater police responded after a trailer carrying lumber crashed into a business Wednesday morning.

According to the owner of the business, just before 9 a.m. a pickup truck with a hooked trailer was driving over the railroad track when the trailer filled with lumber unhooked, rolled down the hill, hit a curb and crashed into Interior Design Outlet, located at 207 W. Commerce Street.

The owner says they are not open on Wednesdays, so, fortunately, no one was in the store at the time. Interior Design Outlet had their grand opening just three weeks ago.

Gladewater officials said no one was injured and no streets have been blocked. However, they do ask the public to avoid the area of Commerce, near the downtown area while they clean up.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.