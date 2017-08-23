Tropical Depression Harvey heads toward Texas coast

This morning, Tropical Depression Harvey developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and continues to drift northward as it gradually strengthens.

Winds are now at a maximum of 35 mph and are expected to increase as it strengthens into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. This storm is expected to make landfall Friday near Corpus Christi.

The storm will then slow down and move north between Refugio and Victoria before making a turn to the east near Bryan-College Station. The storm is expected to keep its tropical storm characteristics through the weekend, bringing heavy rainfall to much of the southeast Texas coast and into parts of Deep East Texas by Saturday evening and Sunday.

#Harvey safety tips:

? Know your evacuation route

? Review your family plan

? Don’t drive through flooded roadshttps://t.co/kgWqG0qfIZ https://t.co/JOdiERfYqu — FEMA (@fema) August 23, 2017

Flooding will be the main concern as the storm approaches East Texas. Gusty winds will also be possible. Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches have already been issued along the Texas coast. The entire First Alert Weather team will continue to track this developing storm through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Harvey are likely to first reach the coast of Texas by early Friday: https://t.co/15gIwcycMJ pic.twitter.com/24i4VTb3Xb — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 23, 2017

