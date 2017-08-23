Fundraiser being held for Titus County resident, law enforcement officer

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is holding a fundraiser for a law enforcement officer.

Longtime Titus County resident, Michael Kirkwood, who has served in law enforcement as well as the fire service for many years, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Department is asking for citizens and residents of Mount Pleasant and Titus County to help show your appreciation for Kirkwood and all he has done for his community by donating funds to help him fight his battle with cancer.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner plates are $7. Proceeds will go to Kirkwood.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Central Fire Station.

For any questions, you can contact Lyndee Rodgers (903) 575-4144

