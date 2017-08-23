Fundraiser being held for Titus County resident, law enforcement officer

This morning, Tropical Depression Harvey developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and continues to drift northward as it gradually strengthens.More >>
This morning, Tropical Depression Harvey developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and continues to drift northward as it gradually strengthens.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is holding a fundraiser for a law enforcement officer.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is holding a fundraiser for a law enforcement officer.More >>
A SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Tyler residence.More >>
A SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Tyler residence.More >>