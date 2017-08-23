Vote for your favorite in the 'Do Us a Flavor' contest

A nostalgic food favorite of a North Carolina man could win him $1 million in Lays' "Do Us A Flavor" contest.



Greg Pope spent a lot of time in his grandparents’ vegetable garden in Georgia as a child and submitted the idea of 'Fried Green Tomatoes' as a nod to his childhood favorite. Pope's flavor was chosen as a finalist, alongside 'Crunch Taco' and 'Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese.'

The person with the best flavor will win $1 million. You can vote for your favorite at www.dousaflavor.com. You can also submit your own flavor ideas for a chance to win.



