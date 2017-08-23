Freedom Fighters: Al Whitehead

At the age of 95...and a half, Al Whitehead has done a lot of living.

He was a student at Stephen F. Austin University when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. Only a few months after the attack, Whitehead joined the Navy and became a hospital corpsman.

"I wasn't on a ship very much, just on a transport from the one place to another."

Whitehead's job in the Navy was setting up field hospitals, and his first hospital in the Heberdese Islands, was full almost before it was finished.

"The Wasp had just been sunk and that was our burn patients."

The survivors of the Carrier, the U.S.S Wasp, were badly burned.

"They were burned over most of their bodies."

One of the field hospital doctors devised a treatment using gauze, soaked in melted Vaseline and antibiotic ointment.

"We gave them plasma for the fluids they had lost and wrapped them in antibiotic gauze."

Primitive as the treatment might seem to us now, it worked. Not one patient was lost among the 86 burn victims.

Whitehead's next stop was the Solomon Islands, where his group set up a field hospital across from Guadalcanal.

Naval patients from the fierce battles in the area were all sent to the Solomon Island hospital.

"A whole lot of them were shrapnel wounds."

As bad as burn and shrapnel wounds could be, Whitehead says their worst patients were those who were in the water from sunken ships when depth charges were dropped.

"They dropped those depth charges and explosion pushed up the intestines into the intestinal track and perforated the intestines. Those patients got peritonitis and there wasn't very much you could do for them and most of them died."

Whitehead says that one of the biggest battles he experienced was a dealt by mother nature.

Whitehead's ship was carrying 300 Army and Navy nurses to Okinawa when it was hit by a typhoon with 52 foot high waves.

"We had stronger winds than the ship was build to stand and water got waist deep in the galley."

With no cooking available, everyone lived on hardtack for three days, just lucky to survive the storm.

"There were a lot of smaller ships that were sunk."

After unloading the nurses on Okinawa, Whitehead's ship went to China for a short stay and then headed for home.

Al Whitehead was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He returned to the U.S., where he completed his education in Microbiology, always grateful to have served and yet survived World War II.

