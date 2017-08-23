Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy to start the day with a few showers in northern areas this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon and still very warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. A weak cold front is moving through the region today and will bring a chance for a few scattered showers through the day with the best chance this afternoon. Temperatures behind the cold front will be a few degrees cooler. Thursday will start out mostly cloudy with a continued chance for a few showers through the day. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 80s by afternoon. A slight chance for rain on Friday, but mostly places will remain dry before shaping up for a wet weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey have now moved over warm Gulf waters and will be developing back into a tropical system over the next 24 hours. This system is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Texas coast late week and could move over parts of East Texas this weekend. Areas in the path of this tropical system could see heavy rainfall this weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.

