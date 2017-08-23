Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showe - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy to start the day with a few showers in northern areas this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon and still very warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.  A weak cold front is moving through the region today and will bring a chance for a few scattered showers through the day with the best chance this afternoon.  Temperatures behind the cold front will be a few degrees cooler.  Thursday will start out mostly cloudy with a continued chance for a few showers through the day.  Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 80s by afternoon.  A slight chance for rain on Friday, but mostly places will remain dry before shaping up for a wet weekend.  The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey have now moved over warm Gulf waters and will be developing back into a tropical system over the next 24 hours.  This system is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Texas coast late week and could move over parts of East Texas this weekend.  Areas in the path of this tropical system could see heavy rainfall this weekend.  Keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville, Bobcats buy in to win.

    Red Zone Rundown: Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville, Bobcats buy in to win.

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:37:34 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    "I really loved wearing the orange when I wore it, but I'm awful glad to wearing purple and gold right now. Kids did a great job of being here all summer long. That in itself tells me they want to be successful," said Joe Drennon, Bobcats head football coach. It journey won't be easy. The Hallsville Bobcats are coming off a rough 2016 season where they only came out victorious twice.  "We can't control what's gone on it the past. What we got to do ...More >>
    "I really loved wearing the orange when I wore it, but I'm awful glad to wearing purple and gold right now. Kids did a great job of being here all summer long. That in itself tells me they want to be successful," said Joe Drennon, Bobcats head football coach. It journey won't be easy. The Hallsville Bobcats are coming off a rough 2016 season where they only came out victorious twice.  "We can't control what's gone on it the past. What we got to do ...More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 in custody following dispute over animals in Marion County

    1 dead, 1 in custody following dispute over animals in Marion County

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:33:25 GMT
    Amy Allen, left, and Amber LongAmy Allen, left, and Amber Long

    Officials say a dispute over animals between two former business partners preceded a homicide in Marion County.

    More >>

    Officials say a dispute over animals between two former business partners preceded a homicide in Marion County.

    More >>

  • Aggies working to be better toward the end of the season

    Aggies working to be better toward the end of the season

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:35:42 GMT
    Sumlin is trying to make sure A&M finishes strong in 2017.Sumlin is trying to make sure A&M finishes strong in 2017.

    On Monday the Associated Press released its top 25 preseason poll for college football. And for the third straight year, Texas A&M didn't make the cut. Starting fast though and moving their way up the polls in recent seasons hasn't been the problem. In fact, the Aggies, who have over a dozen East Texans on the roster, were number four in the initial playoff rankings last year.

    More >>

    On Monday the Associated Press released its top 25 preseason poll for college football. And for the third straight year, Texas A&M didn't make the cut. Starting fast though and moving their way up the polls in recent seasons hasn't been the problem. In fact, the Aggies, who have over a dozen East Texans on the roster, were number four in the initial playoff rankings last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly