Aggies working to be better toward the end of the season

On Monday the Associated Press released its top 25 preseason poll for college football. And for the third straight year, Texas A&M didn't make the cut.



Starting fast though and moving their way up the polls in recent seasons hasn't been the problem. In fact, the Aggies, who have over a dozen East

Texans on the roster, were number four in the initial playoff rankings last year.



Finishing however has been an issue for head coach Kevin Sumlin in company. In the last three seasons, A&M has started 5-0, 5-0, and 6-0,

only to finish 8 and 5 each time.



Over the last four years, the Aggies have gone just 7- 9 in November and haven't finished better than fourth in the SEC West. To be better towards the end, Sumlin is changing the way his program operates.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.