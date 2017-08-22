Aggies working to be better toward the end of the season - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Aggies working to be better toward the end of the season

Sumlin is trying to make sure A&M finishes strong in 2017. Sumlin is trying to make sure A&M finishes strong in 2017.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

On Monday the Associated Press released its top 25 preseason poll for college football. And for the third straight year, Texas A&M didn't make the cut.

Starting fast though and moving their way up the polls in recent seasons hasn't been the problem. In fact, the Aggies, who have over a dozen East
Texans on the roster, were number four in the initial playoff rankings last year.

Finishing however has been an issue for head coach Kevin Sumlin in company. In the last three seasons, A&M has started 5-0, 5-0, and 6-0,
only to finish 8 and 5 each time.

Over the last four years, the Aggies have gone just 7- 9 in November and haven't finished better than fourth in the SEC West. To be better towards the end, Sumlin is changing the way his program operates.

  Red Zone Rundown: Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville, Bobcats buy in to win.

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:37:34 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    "I really loved wearing the orange when I wore it, but I'm awful glad to wearing purple and gold right now. Kids did a great job of being here all summer long. That in itself tells me they want to be successful," said Joe Drennon, Bobcats head football coach. It journey won't be easy. The Hallsville Bobcats are coming off a rough 2016 season where they only came out victorious twice.  "We can't control what's gone on it the past. What we got to do ...
  Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard, and physical

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:08:49 GMT
    Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro.Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro.

    With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown. After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.

    With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown. After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.

