Mahomes and Watson have been impressive, but won't take over starting role

The NFL preseason is pretty boring. We can honest about that. But, it has been fun to see rookie quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson play well for their respective teams.



A Whitehouse product and 10th overall pick, Mahomes has thrown for over 135 yards and three touchdowns in two games with the Chiefs.



With more playing time, Watson, the 12th overall pick, has shined for the Texans by throwing for over 280 yards and rushing for two scores.



But here's where reality sets in. Despite playing so well Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and Houston head man Bill O'Brien have both squashed any QB

controversies by saying the rookies will stay second on the depth chart.



