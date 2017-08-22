Chickens and dogs become deadly combination

Investigators think a disagreement over dogs and chickens lead to a deadly argument in Marion county. Doug Murray joins us at 10 with a new report on what happened off of Highway 59.

The boys representing East Texas at the Little League World Series are taking a break before they take the world stage again tomorrow. Caleb Beames is in Pennsylvania with the 'Thundering 13' with a report on one of the breakout stars.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you at 10. Watch and he'll let you know whether you can expect the temps to inch on up in the weather where you live.

