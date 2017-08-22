Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard, and physical

With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown.



After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.



Pearson inherits a team that went just 2 and 8 last year, but was in the playoff race until the final week. Brownsboro needs to find a starting quarterback during fall camp, but the duo of Kevon Thompson and Kenneth Woods gives the Bears plenty of playmakers to work with.

The program made the postseason in 2015, but will be searching for its first playoff win in 11 years. Right now though, its all about laying a foundation during preseason practice.



