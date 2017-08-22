Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard, and physical

Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro. Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro.
BROWNSBORO, TX (KLTV) -

With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown.

After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.

Pearson inherits a team that went just 2 and 8 last year, but was in the playoff race until the final week. Brownsboro needs to find a starting quarterback during fall camp, but the duo of Kevon Thompson and Kenneth Woods gives the Bears plenty of playmakers to work with.

The program made the postseason in 2015, but will be searching for its first playoff win in 11 years. Right now though, its all about laying a foundation during preseason practice.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Red Zone Rundown: Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville, Bobcats buy in to win.

    Red Zone Rundown: Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville, Bobcats buy in to win.

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:37:34 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    "I really loved wearing the orange when I wore it, but I'm awful glad to wearing purple and gold right now. Kids did a great job of being here all summer long. That in itself tells me they want to be successful," said Joe Drennon, Bobcats head football coach. It journey won't be easy. The Hallsville Bobcats are coming off a rough 2016 season where they only came out victorious twice.  "We can't control what's gone on it the past. What we got to do ...More >>
    "I really loved wearing the orange when I wore it, but I'm awful glad to wearing purple and gold right now. Kids did a great job of being here all summer long. That in itself tells me they want to be successful," said Joe Drennon, Bobcats head football coach. It journey won't be easy. The Hallsville Bobcats are coming off a rough 2016 season where they only came out victorious twice.  "We can't control what's gone on it the past. What we got to do ...More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard, and physical

    Red Zone Rundown: Pearson teaching Brownsboro to play fast, hard, and physical

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:08:49 GMT
    Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro.Pearson is the new head coach in Brownsboro.

    With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown. After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.

    More >>

    With Jason Hooker leaving this offseason to take over at Chapel Hill, Brownsboro has a new man in charge. And their the focus of Tuesday night' s Red Zone Rundown. After helping Waskom win back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015 as an assistant, Greg Pearson decided to accept his first head coaching job and lead the Bears.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly