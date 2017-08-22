Did the eclipse damage your eyes? We asked an optometrist

Dr Waycasey says if you used an approved filter you should be fine. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A lot of us spent quite a bit of time staring at the sun yesterday, which for most of us is really not very common.

Of course, if we did it correctly with the proper filtration there shouldn’t be any damage. We spoke with an East Texas Optometrist to shed some light on eclipse-gazing.

Dr. Gregg Wacasey of Eye Care for East Texas in Longview says nothing makes people stare at the sun like an eclipse. But the filters should have done the job.

“Normally if they are approved devices no damage typically occurred because we’re allowing less and less radiation to get back to those tissues; the normal amount of radiation,” Wacasey explained.

But there were those who couldn’t resist sneaking a peek with no filter.

“Typically a quick glance normally is not going to cause too much damage,” Wacasey revealed.

But unprotected eyes staring at the sun can be big trouble.

“We end up losing the central tissue in the retinas themselves and we end up with a central blind spot with enough exposure,” Wacasey stated.

“The eye acts almost like a magnifying glass so it just focuses the power onto the tissues on the back of the eye,” Wacasey said.

He says symptoms may not be felt.

“It’s not always pain-related. It’s not strep throat where we know we have something going on. You know. So whether it’s glaucoma or macular degeneration, we just have to pay attention to any symptoms the eyes may give us,” Wacasey said.

And they vary from person to person.

“If it’s waviness of vision, little flashes of light, even eye strain and photophobia or light sensitivity, we want to pay attention,” Wacasey said.

Dr. Wacasey wishes there was a simple answer to symptoms of eye damage.

“If it was just one symptom we could pay attention to, you know of course we would come out and say pay attention to this,” Wacasey added.

So just remember what your mom said: Don’t stare.

Dr. Wacasey says if you have any questions at all, call an optometrist. His office was inundated with calls the day of the eclipse about sun gazing, but no one called the day after with problems.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved