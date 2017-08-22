Woman arrested for DWI after ramming Gregg County Deputy's vehicle

A Longview woman has been arrested on a DWI charge after she ran into the back of a Gregg County Deputy’s patrol car.

Anne Brown, 39, of Longview, was arrested Monday and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

According to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, the single vehicle wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Troopers were responding to a one vehicle wreck on northbound Texas 31.

Josh Tubbs with Gregg County said deputies were assisting troopers with that crash when one of their parked units was struck from behind by Brown who was driving a pickup.

The patrol vehicle was unoccupied. No one was injured.

Brown was arrested at the scene.

She posted a $5,000 bond on Tuesday out of the Gregg County Jail.

