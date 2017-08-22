Family urges parents to learn life-saving CPR after toddler nearly drowns in pond

One-year-old Trevor recovering in the hospital with his grandfather who saved his life by performing CPR. (Source: Facebook)

Brenda Sanders is recounting the near tragedy that her family experienced yesterday at their Noonday home.

“I called 911, got down to the pond. Trevor was limp as a dishrag,” says Brenda Sanders Trevor’s great grandmother. “My granddaughter was hysterical; she couldn’t have done anything. He would have died.”

Sanders says her one-year-old great-grandson, Trevor, got out of the front gate and in a matter of minutes was unresponsive in a pond on the property.

“My granddaughter was just in the house for a couple of minutes; that’s all it takes. A child can disappear so quickly,” says Sanders.

Deputy David Hickey was the first to get to the scene. He says that it's what happened before he arrived that saved young Trevor’s life.

“The family had CPR training at least once,” says Hickey. “They had begun CPR and had even expelled some of the water before I even got here."

Sanders son, Trevor’s grandfather, was able to perform CPR until Deputy Hickey took over.

"I flipped him over on his stomach just to help that expelling of the water be a little easier,” says Hickey. “Which at that point he started to breathe."

Trevor was then taken to the hospital where Sanders says today he's doing just fine.

“He’s doing great, he’s getting a little fluid on his lung and they’re going to keep watching him,” says Sanders. “He’s up playing, talking, everything is good, and he’s a normal little boy today.”

"Honestly, the family member's quick reaction, the little training that they did have, probably saved this boy's life,” says Hickey.

Now Sanders is stressing that all parents and grandparents should get CPR training.

"It's such a simple thing to learn and something that we don't go down and learn,” says Sanders “We should, you never know when it's going to come in handy."

Sanders says that Trevor should be released from the hospital tomorrow.

