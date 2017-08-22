Better East Texas: Ezekiel Elliott's wake-up call

Tyler fire confirms with KLTV that they are en route to a possible structure fire.More >>
Tyler fire confirms with KLTV that they are en route to a possible structure fire.More >>
It was impossible to miss the events in Virginia, where a street brawl broke out as a result of a Confederate monument being removed by the local government.More >>
It was impossible to miss the events in Virginia, where a street brawl broke out as a result of a Confederate monument being removed by the local government.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys star running back, Ezekiel Elliott was handed a six-game suspension recently for violating the NFL’s conduct policy. The decision is from multiple alleged domestic violence incidents.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys star running back, Ezekiel Elliott was handed a six-game suspension recently for violating the NFL’s conduct policy. The decision is from multiple alleged domestic violence incidents.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The videos from the comments section are here in their entirety.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The videos from the comments section are here in their entirety.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The section, which is normally restricted to 30 minutes, ran for over 90 minutes.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The section, which is normally restricted to 30 minutes, ran for over 90 minutes.More >>