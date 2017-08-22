Candle starts fire inside Tyler home, nobody injured

Fire investigators say no one was home when a fire started inside a Tyler home Tuesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Augusta Ave just before 3 p.m.

According to investigators, the fire began downstairs. A candle next to the bed ignited the fire.

No one was home at the time.

The person who called the fire department was the homeowner's son who says he saw the flames from next door.

The fire was contained to one room. KLTV is told that room had minimal smoke and water damage.

