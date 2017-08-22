Longview police investigating missing funds at Spring Hill State Bank

Up to $150,000 is reported missing from an East Texas bank, and Longview police and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Spring Hill State Bank officials notified Longview police on May 5 about the theft at their Gilmer Road location, said Sergeant Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department.

Police declined to specify the exact amount missing, but said it is between $30,000 and $150,000.

There have been no arrests in the three months since the report was made, and investigating agencies said there is a limited amount of information able to be released due to the still-active investigation.

“… Once they (investigators) start giving out additional information that only those people that were there know, then it does make our job more difficult to narrow down the questioning line in order to identify suspects,” McCarter said.

Police declined to say whether or not the theft is considered a cybercrime.

Spring Hill State Bank, established in 1977, remains one of a diminishing number of independent banks.

