RAW VIDEO: Tyler ISD board hears community comments on possible school name change

Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The section, which is normally restricted to 30 minutes, ran for over 90 minutes, with 34 people signed up to speak for or against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

While a name change was not on the agenda, the board meeting was packed to standing room only as the public comment section opened. As speakers began to address the board, the board's president asked for no applause or booing during the speeches, which were restricted to two minutes each.



Here is the raw video of all the community speakers at that meeting. Click on the links to be taken to each video.



Video 1

Video 2



Video 3



Video 4



Video 5



Video 6



Video 7



Video 8



Video 9



Video 10



