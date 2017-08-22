Smith County jury duty canceled Wednesday

Tyler fire confirms with KLTV that they are en route to a possible structure fire.More >>
Tyler fire confirms with KLTV that they are en route to a possible structure fire.More >>
Up to $150,000 is reported missing from an East Texas bank, and Longview police and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.More >>
Up to $150,000 is reported missing from an East Texas bank, and Longview police and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The videos from the comments section are here in their entirety.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The videos from the comments section are here in their entirety.More >>
If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for jury duty on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, you do not need to report to the courthouse.More >>
If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for jury duty on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, you do not need to report to the courthouse.More >>
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas Three men have pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking alligator snapping turtles in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston along with the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today.More >>
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas Three men have pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking alligator snapping turtles in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston along with the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today.More >>