Smith County jury duty canceled Wednesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for jury duty on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, it’s your lucky day.

According to Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett, jury duty has been canceled for all courts on Wednesday,

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

