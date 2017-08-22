Gift of Love: Treshaun

Treshaun enjoyed playing with some different drones at Hobby Town U.S.A. He is a senior this year and would love more than anything to find a forever family before he graduates. Treshaun is an active young man that likes to be on the go.



"I like going to the lake, I like rock climbing, all that type of stuff. I'm a very active person," Treshaun said.



Treshaun also enjoys fishing, camping and hiking. Dancing and sports also top his list of activities.



"I like to play football. Sports period. I can play any sport," Treshaun said.



Treshaun says he would like to have a little brother that he can show the ropes and be a role model to. He also says it would be fun to have a brother since he has four sisters. Treshaun says it's important to him that he be able to stay in contact with his sisters too.



As for his future, Treshaun knows exactly what he wants to do.



"Ever since I was in the 3rd grade, I've always wanted to be an underwater welder. And I like welding period," Resharpens said.



Treshaun says he wants a forever family more than anything in the world.



"A new beginning because my life hasn't been the best and it's been very, very hard," Treshaun said.



A new beginning where, his new family can show Treshaun the Gift of Love.

