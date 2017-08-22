Some nights are so hot it would be nice to have dinner already prepared in the fridge so you wouldn't have to cook, right? If you make this simple salad, you will have it made!
Tortellini-grape tomato salad with lemon vinaigrette
Ingredients:
one pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
1 package tortellini (9 to 12 ounces), cooked according to package directions
4 green onions, sliced
1/2 to 3/4 cup shaved or grated Parmesan cheese
raw kernels from 3 or 4 ears of corn
Method:
Add cooked and drained tortellini to a large bowl.
Add remaining ingredients, and toss to combine.
Lemon vinaigrette:
Ingredients:
1 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 clove minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
Method:
Pour all vinaigrette ingredients EXCEPT OIL in mason jar, and shake until sugar and salt are dissolved.
Add the olive oil, and shake until well combined. Pour over salad. You may or may not decide to use all of it, so taste as you go.
