1 dead, 1 in custody following dispute over animals in Marion County

Officials say a dispute over animals between two former business partners preceded a homicide in Marion County.

About 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on Storie Road, off of Highway 59 North.

“We received a call for assistance from the suspect’s residence at approximately 8 a.m., initially concerning dogs coming onto the caller’s property and attacking her animals," Sheriff David McKnight said.

McKnight said the first officer on the scene saw two women in the yard - one unresponsive. EMS was called to the scene and it was determined that the woman had died.

MCSO identified the woman as Amy Allen, 54, and the suspect as Amber Long, 35. Allen was pronounced dead by Judge Lena Pope and her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Long was arrested for murder and booked into the Marion County Jail. She was arraigned Tuesday and her bond was set at $1 million.

According to the sheriff's office, both women reside on Storie Road and there is about 400 to 500 feet separating their homes.

"It was apparent from the area surrounding the location of both subjects that a physical altercation had occurred," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The cause of death and weapon type have not been determined at this time.

“Both of these subjects had animal rescue operations. It is my understanding that they were once in business together, operating at Ms. Allen’s residence. At some point within the last year, Ms. Long acquired the nearby property and started her own operation," McKnight said. “We had answered several calls at each property, mostly involving trespassing issues.”

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

