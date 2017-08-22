1 dead, 1 in custody following dispute over animals in Marion County

Officials say a dispute over animals between two former business partners preceded a homicide in Marion County.More >>
Longview police are searching for a suspect in an overnight robbery of a pizza delivery business.More >>
Monday night, the Tyler ISD board offered its usual public comment section to people wishing to express a viewpoint. The section, which is normally restricted to 30 minutes, ran for over 90 minutes.More >>
Fall camp is a critical for every high school football program in East Texas, but when you only have one returning starter on offense, preseason practices become a little important. Featured on Monday night's Red Zone rundown, Henderson has a lot of talent to replace and knows capturing a third double-digit win season since 2014 won't be easy.More >>
