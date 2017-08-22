Longview police searching for pizza shop robbery suspect

Longview police are searching for a suspect in an overnight robbery of a pizza delivery business.

According to authorities at the Longview Police Department, around 11:37 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Domino's Pizza in the 711 block of Estes Parkway in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.

According to witnesses at the scene, a man wearing a mask entered the business and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect is believed to have left the scene in a dark colored Chevy Cobalt.

Anyone with information should contact the Longview Police Department.

