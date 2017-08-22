Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm, humid start to the day. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with light winds out of the south and southwest. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel even warmer thanks to the high humidity. A weak cold front tries to move into the region tomorrow, bringing rain chances back to the forecast. A chance for a few scattered showers Wednesday with variable winds and temperatures in the lower 90s. The cold front will also cool our temperatures through the end of the week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend! Chances for rain will continue each afternoon through the weekend as well. However, those rain chances will be very dependent on the moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are expected to develop into a tropical system within the next couple of days. This system should make landfall along the Texas coast by the end of the week. Depending on where the storm makes landfall, some places in Texas are in for lots of rainfall. We will be watching closely to see if the path of that storm brings heavy rainfall to parts of East Texas by Friday and Saturday.

