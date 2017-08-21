Red Zone Rundown: Fall camp critical for Henderson as it tries to replace a lot of talent

Fall camp is a critical for every high school football program in East Texas, but when you only have one returning starter on offense, preseason practices

become a little important.



Featured on Monday night's Red Zone rundown, Henderson has a lot of talent to replace and knows capturing a third double-digit win season since 2014 won't be easy. Running back Lakendrick Van Zandt is at TCU, and wide receiver Trestan Ebner will see the field this fall for Baylor.



But here's the good news, Division I prospect and quarterback Trae Hall is back to lead the offense. The Lions have some key pieces to work with in 2017, but competing in a loaded District 9-4A Division I only makes things more difficult.



Still, the 2010 state champions realize expectations in Lion country are always high and new players must rise to the occasion.



