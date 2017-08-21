East Texans remember 1979 eclipse while watching today

Fall camp is a critical for every high school football program in East Texas, but when you only have one returning starter on offense, preseason practices become a little important. Featured on Monday night's Red Zone rundown, Henderson has a lot of talent to replace and knows capturing a third double-digit win season since 2014 won't be easy.More >>
Fall camp is a critical for every high school football program in East Texas, but when you only have one returning starter on offense, preseason practices become a little important. Featured on Monday night's Red Zone rundown, Henderson has a lot of talent to replace and knows capturing a third double-digit win season since 2014 won't be easy.More >>
Tonight, the Tyler ISD board meeting will commence and per policy, allow 30 minutes of their meeting for comments from the public.More >>
Tonight, the Tyler ISD board meeting will commence and per policy, allow 30 minutes of their meeting for comments from the public.More >>
For children all over the country viewing their first solar eclipse was an exciting moment but, those who have seen an eclipse before found today to be a moment of reflection.More >>
For children all over the country viewing their first solar eclipse was an exciting moment but, those who have seen an eclipse before found today to be a moment of reflection.More >>
Tyler Junior College was the place to be for Monday's solar eclipse.More >>
Tyler Junior College was the place to be for Monday's solar eclipse.More >>
A child has been burned after an incident in the home's kitchen, police say.More >>
A child has been burned after an incident in the home's kitchen, police say.More >>