1,000 see eclipse from Tyler Junior College

Staring at the sun was very popular August 21 at TJC. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Tyler Junior College was the place to be for Monday's solar eclipse. At the Center for Earth and Space Science Education, not only did they show a film about the make-up of an eclipse, they had a viewing party.

You could see it from anywhere in East Texas, weather permitting, but it just seemed more scientific, and fun, viewing it from a college. TJC’s Brian Kremer was a little surprised at the response.

“People are really interested. We’ve been getting calls for weeks now. People coming from Houston, Dallas to come to our facility to check it out,” Kremer said.

And even though we weren’t in the path of totality, a big draw was the free viewers, telescopes and projectors.

“So we have a variety of ways that we’re viewing it safely, including giving these out while supplies last,” Kremer stated.

They were going fast, and after the first look pretty much everyone said, "Oh my gosh, wow!"

Others just weren’t very impressed.

“It just looks like the moon,” one boy said.

They sold out of seats for the film “Totality” for the day anyway, so even though it wasn’t a total eclipse, it was totally successful.

“We are only in the penumbra. If you are in the umbra, that’s where a total solar eclipse occurs for you,” Kremer said.

“I tell you what, it’s so hot out here I could use a Mark Scirto Said It Would penumbrella,” I said to Brian.

“Oh, good,” Brian laughed.

Partly cloudy skies cooled it down a bit, but when the eclipse maxed out at the planetarium, it was completely covered by a cloud, and then the unheard of happened. They ran out of viewers. They handed out about 2,000 of them.

And yes, the cloud moved, and East Texans were generous with their sun protection, sharing it with others.

“Hold it to your face and you can look at the sun,” said Jason Farmer to a couple of filter-less eclipse fans, who said the same as everyone else.

“Oh my goodness!”

And of course, the sharing spread on down the line.

So hang on to those eclipse viewers. You’ll need them in April of 2024 for the next one when much of East Texas will be in the path of totality.

If you didn’t get enough of the eclipse, the TJC Planetarium is showing the film “Totality” through Saturday.

